Man Arrested after Boy Stabbed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--A man was arrested after a junior high school boy was stabbed in the stomach by a knife on a street in Tokyo's Ota Ward Wednesday morning.

The boy is believed to have been on his way to school at the time. While he was conscious when taken to hospital, details of his condition are unknown.

The man was arrested on the spot on suspicion of assault. The scene is located around 400 meters west of JR Kamata Station.

