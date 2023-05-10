Japan Lower House Panel Chief Faces Motion for Dismissal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Two Japanese opposition parties submitted a motion Wednesday demanding the dismissal of the chairman of the House of Representatives Financial Affairs Committee over the handling of a bill aimed at boosting the country's defense spending.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party accused the committee chairman, Ichiro Tsukada, a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, of trying to railroad the legislation.

The move by Tsukada "amounts to disregarding the interests of the people," CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi told reporters.

The CDP and the JCP submitted the motion as the ruling coalition planned to put the bill to a vote at the Lower House committee Wednesday. As a result, any vote is unlikely at least until next week.

The full Lower House is expected to vote down the motion Friday as the chamber is controlled by the ruling bloc.

