No Notice over Biden's Possible Absence of G-7 Summit: Matsuno

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan "has not received any notice from the United States," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday, in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's remark that he may skip the upcoming Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

"At the summit, we aim to show the world the G-7's strong will to protect the free and open international order based on the rule of law by working closely also with the United States," the top Japanese government spokesperson told a press conference.

"I'm still committed" to attending the G-7 summit in the western Japan city, Biden said Tuesday after meeting with congressional leaders on the ongoing standoff over the federal debt ceiling earlier in the day. But he added that he "would stay" until the issue is resolved, noting that it is "the single most important thing that's on the agenda."

The summit among the seven major countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States--plus the European Union is set for May 19-21.

