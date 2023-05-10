23 Countries, Regions Encourage Japanese to Travel Overseas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Representatives from 23 countries and regions around the world held a joint press conference in Tokyo on Wednesday to encourage Japanese people to travel overseas.

Tourism authority officials, including those wearing ethnic clothing, promoted their respective areas in Asia, Europe and elsewhere. The event also featured performances of traditional dancers and people wearing mascot costumes.

The aim was to spur foreign travel by Japanese people, which became difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 23 areas were among the 24 countries and regions selected by the Japan Tourism Agency as priority destinations for efforts to fully revitalize foreign travel.

Foreign travel “will broaden the base of interpersonal exchanges, increase inbound tourists and revitalize the economy,” agency Commissioner Koichi Wada said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]