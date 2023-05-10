Japanese Actor Takami, Known as "Noppo-san," Dies at 88

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese actor Noppo Takami, popular for performing pantomime as "Noppo-san" on educational television programs for children, died on Sept. 10 last year, it was learned Wednesday. He was 88.

A native of the western Japan city of Kyoto, Takami appeared as Noppo-san in "Nani Shite Asobo" (What shall we play?), which started in 1966 at public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., and successor program "Dekiru Kana" (Can you do it?).

He played in the two NHK programs for a total of more than 20 years, using only gestures to communicate without speaking.

In 2005, Takami wrote lyrics for "Grasshopper Monogatari," for NHK's "Minna no Uta" song program series and sang it himself.

