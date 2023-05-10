Toyota Annual Net Profit Drops Due to Rising Materials Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. on Wednesday said its group net profit fell 14.0 pct in the year ended in March from the previous year to 2,451.3 billion yen, the first drop in four years, mainly due to surging materials prices.

The Japanese automaker's sales jumped 18.4 pct to 37,154.2 billion yen, hitting a record high for the second consecutive year, thanks to a weak yen and rising vehicle sales.

Its operating profit came to 2,725 billion yen, down 9.0 pct.

Toyota's global vehicle sales, including those at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., rose 1.7 pct to 10.55 million units, reflecting a recovery in auto production as semiconductor shortages eased.

Robust demand, mainly in Southeast Asia, also contributed to the rise in vehicle sales.

