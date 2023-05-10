Keidanren Establishes Fund for Improving Japan-S. Korea Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said Wednesday that it has completed procedures for establishing a fund to conduct projects aimed at building a future-oriented relationship between Japan and South Korea.

Japan's biggest business lobby will use the "future partnership fund" for joint projects with its South Korean counterpart, the Federation of Korean Industries.

The two organizations plan to jointly host a forum on industry cooperation in Seoul on July 6. The planned steering committee for joint projects will also hold its first meeting.

Keidanren and the FKI agreed in March to each create a fund of 100 million yen for joint projects, announcing the deal on the day when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had a meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Tokyo.

The FKI is preparing to establish its own fund.

