Suspect Arrested after Boy Stabbed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a 13-year-old boy in the chest in the Japanese capital's Ota Ward on Wednesday morning.

The junior high school student, who was on his way to school at the time, was rushed to a hospital, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Although details of his condition are not known, he is not in a life-threatening situation, the MPD said.

The man, Yasunori Yamashita, was arrested on suspicion of causing injury to the boy by stabbing him in the grounds of a house. He admitted the allegations.

The police later switched their allegations to attempted murder and violation of the firearms and swords control law.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]