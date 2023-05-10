S. Korea Indicts 4 for Fueling Anti-Japan Sentiment

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 10 (Jiji Press)--South Korean investigative authorities on Wednesday indicted four former labor union officials suspected of receiving instructions from North Korean agents to stir up anti-Japanese sentiment.

The four, who served as senior officials at the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, South Korea's biggest umbrella body, or at member unions, were indicted for violating the national security law.

They allegedly met with North Korean operatives in Cambodia, Vietnam and China between 2017 and 2019 and received instructions such as to fan anti-Japanese sentiment when Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. releases treated water from its disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the ocean.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration is cracking down on organizations with ties to the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in a shift from the conciliatory approach pursued by Yoon's predecessor, Moon Jae-in.

South Korea's National Intelligence Service and police raided the KCTU headquarters in January this year and arrested the four suspects in March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]