Japan End-March National Debt Hits Record 1,270 T. Yen

Tokyo, May 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's national debt as of the end of March rose by 29,191.6 billion yen from a year before to 1,270,499 billion yen, hitting a record high for the seventh consecutive year, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

The national debt, or the combined balance of government debt securities, borrowings and financing bills, swelled as the government boosted bond issuance to address the novel coronavirus crisis and rapid inflation.

The balance of general bonds climbed 35,686.2 billion yen to 1,027,097.3 billion yen, topping 1,000 trillion yen for the first time on a fiscal yearly basis.

