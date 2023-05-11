Strong Earthquake Hits Japan's Chiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.2 hit Chiba and neighboring prefectures in eastern Japan early Thursday morning.

Four people were slightly injured in the quake that struck around 4:16 a.m. local time and measured up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale.

They included a woman in her 70s who fell in her bedroom in the Chiba city of Kimitsu, where the quake measured lower 5.

The quake occurred in the southern part of Chiba at a depth of 40 kilometers, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It did not trigger tsunami.

Speaking at a press conference, Noriko Kamaya, director of the agency's Earthquake and Tsunami Observation Division, urged people to remain on guard against possible quakes measuring up to upper 5 for the next week or so.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]