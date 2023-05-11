Japan Panel Starts Discussions on AI Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts and officials started discussions on Thursday on ways to promote and regulate ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence tools.

"AI has the potential to change the economy and society positively but it also has risks, so it's important to deal with both appropriately," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the first meeting of the AI strategy conference.

Kishida instructed officials to speed up work on AI policy so that it will be reflected in the government's annual basic economic and fiscal policy guidelines due out next month.

Members of the panel include corporate executives, university researchers and a lawyer. It is chaired by Yutaka Matsuo, professor at a University of Tokyo graduate school.

AI technologies are advancing rapidly. Some are calling for promoting their use, while others are concerned about copyright infringement, privacy violation and the spread of misinformation.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]