Ex-ADK Division Chief Found Guilty of Tokyo Games Bribing

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced a former division chief of major advertising agency ADK Holdings Inc. to a year and a half in prison, suspended for three years, for giving bribes over the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021.

Shigeharu Hisamatsu, 64, was found guilty of giving bribes to Haruyuki Takahashi, 79, a former executive of the Tokyo Games organizing committee. Along with Hisamatsu, his former aide Toshiaki Tada, 61, was sentenced to a year in prison, suspended for three years, also for bribing Takahashi.

It is the latest ruling in the high-profile corruption scandal surrounding the Tokyo Games, which led to the indictment of 15 people, including Hisamatsu, Tada and Takahashi.

Those indicted also include former ADK Holdings President Shinichi Ueno, 69, and Hironori Aoki, 84, former chairman of apparel company Aoki Holdings Inc. Guilty rulings for Aoki and two others have already been finalized.

In the latest ruling, Presiding Judge Masahiro Tomoshige said Hisamatsu and Tada asked for favors from Takahashi many times over a long period and paid a large amount of bribes, leaving "a blemish" on the Tokyo Games.

