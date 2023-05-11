Japan’s Kishida, Military Ambition Featured on U.S. Time Magazine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. magazine Time features Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in its next May 22-29 issue, with the cover titled “Japan’s Choice.”

“Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wants to abandon decades of pacifism--and make his country a true military power,” reads the cover, released online Tuesday.

In the feature article, Kishida is described as being eager to turn Japan, the third-largest economy in the world, into a military power following calls by the United States to do so in order to curb China’s growing influence.

The article says that some see the Kishida administration’s defense buildup efforts as being incompatible with the country’s pacifist Constitution and his aim to create a nuclear-free world.

The article was written based on an interview held at the prime minister’s official residence April 28.

