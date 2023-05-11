Biden May Attend G-7 Summit in Hiroshima Virtually

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 10 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday suggested that he may virtually attend the summit of the Group of Seven major democracies to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima on May 19-21 depending on ongoing U.S. debt limit talks.

Referring to the G-7 summit, Biden told reporters that "depending on the state of play in the negotiations, it's possible I would either have to delay my trip, not delay, not go and do it virtually, or not go."

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

The U.S. government may start defaulting on its payment obligations as early as June 1 if Congress fails to raise the federal debt limit.

