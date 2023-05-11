Rakuten Mobile to Use KDDI’s Network in Broader Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Mobile Inc. said Thursday that it will newly use KDDI Corp.'s mobile communication network in metropolitan areas in Japan.

Last month, Rakuten Mobile struck a new agreement with KDDI, operator of the “au” mobile service, to add Tokyo’s 23 wards, the central city of Nagoya and the western city of Osaka to areas where Rakuten Mobile uses KDDI’s roaming service between June this year and the end of September 2026.

Rakuten Mobile hopes to cut capital investment costs to set up base stations and improve the financial performance of its loss-making mobile phone business.

Rakuten Group Inc., the parent of Rakuten Mobile, launched its mobile phone business in 2020.

It has made huge capital investments to expand areas covered by its own network service, while using KDDI’s network in other areas.

