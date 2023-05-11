Japan Imperial Couple Hosts 1st Garden Party in over 4 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako hosted a garden party at the Akasaka Imperial Gardens in Tokyo on Thursday, the first such event in four and a half years.

It was the first garden party to be held since the Emperor ascended the throne in 2019.

About 1,000 guests attended, including wheelchair tennis star Shingo Kunieda, a 2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist, table tennis player Mima Ito, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the mixed doubles event, speedskater Miho Takagi, a gold medal winner at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and Akira Yoshino, who was awarded the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The Emperor and Empress in face masks greeted the guests with other members of the Imperial family, holding umbrellas as it rained.

Emperor Naruhito told Ito that she must have faced many challenges, to which the table tennis star responded that she was able to win the doubles event after improving her skills during the one-year delay of the Tokyo Games.

