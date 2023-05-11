Japan's Sharp Logs 1st Net Loss in 6 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. reported Thursday its first consolidated net loss in six years in fiscal 2022, reflecting a 220-billion-yen special loss mainly on its liquid crystal display business.

Sharp's net loss in the year that ended in March totaled 260.8 billion yen, against the previous year's profit of 73.9 billion yen.

In June last year, the company made LCD producer Sakai Display Products Corp., based in Sakai, western Japan, a fully owned subsidiary. But the unit's performance deteriorated substantially due to the sluggish display panel market.

Sharp posted an operating loss of 25.7 billion yen, against the year-before profit of 84.7 billion yen.

President and CEO Wu Po-hsuan told a news conference that the group "had a market problem."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]