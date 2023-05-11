G-7 Financial Chiefs Start 3-Day Talks in Niigata

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven major powers kicked off their three-day meeting in the north-central Japan city of Niigata on Thursday.

At a press conference before the start of the talks, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki announced that Japan will deliver 1 billion dollars through the government-affiliated Japan Bank for International Cooperation in fresh aid to Ukraine and nearby countries supporting the Eastern European nation under Russian aggression.

The G-7 top financial officials, also including Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda, are expected to include plans to enhance support to Ukraine in their joint statement to be adopted on the final day.

"While confirming the results of financial assistance that has been provided to Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund's relevant support programs, we will discuss how to strengthen cooperation among development finance institutions and aid to such neighboring countries," Suzuki said.

By utilizing JBIC's funds, the government aims to help neighboring countries to accept more evacuees from Ukraine while encouraging Japanese companies to invest more in the battered country.

