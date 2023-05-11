Nissan, Subaru Enjoy Profit Rises in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese automakers Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. enjoyed sales and net profit rises in fiscal 2022, according to their earnings reports released Thursday.

In the year that ended in March, Nissan's consolidated sales grew 25.8 pct from the previous year to 10,596.6 billion yen. Its net profit rose 3.0 pct to 221.9 billion yen.

The brisk results reflected the waning impacts of a semiconductor shortage and the novel coronavirus crisis. The weaker yen and the company's cost reduction efforts helped offset increases in materials prices.

Subaru posted its first sales and net profit rises in three years owing to brisk performance in the United States, its main market.

Honda Motor Co.'s net profit fell 1.7 pct to 695.2 billion yen, while its sales climbed 16.2 pct to 16,907.7 billion yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]