Japan Panel Starts Discussions on AI Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel of experts started discussions on Thursday on ways to promote and regulate ChatGPT and other generative artificial intelligence tools.

"AI has the potential to change the economy and society positively, but it also has risks, so it's important to deal with both appropriately," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the first meeting of the AI strategy panel.

"AI is a global topic, and Japan is required to exercise leadership on it as the president of the Group of Seven" major democracies this year, he also said, showing eagerness to take the initiative in international efforts to create rules.

Kishida instructed a team of government officials that supports the panel to speed up work so that the results of discussions will be reflected in the government's annual economic and fiscal policy guidelines due out next month.

The panel's eight experts are corporate executives, university researchers and a lawyer who specializes in AI and big data. It is chaired by Yutaka Matsuo, professor at a University of Tokyo graduate school.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]