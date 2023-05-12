3 Major Japan Oil Wholesalers Post Lower Full-Year Profits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese oil wholesalers posted lower group net profits for the year that ended in March as appraisal profits on crude oil stockpiles fell due to price fluctuations.

Eneos Holdings Inc.'s net profit plunged 73.2 pct from the previous year to 143.7 billion yen.

Issues with refineries greatly affected the bottom line in addition to lower inventory appraisal profits, Eneos President Takeshi Saito said.

Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. saw its net profit plunge 51.1 pct to 67.9 billion yen.

Chinese demand for petrochemical products following the end of Beijing's zero-COVID-19 policy has not been as strong as expected, Cosmo Senior Managing Executive Officer Takayuki Uematsu said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]