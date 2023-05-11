2 Major Japan Steelmakers Log Profit Growth on Price Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 11 (Jiji Press)--Two of three major Japanese steelmakers have posted year-on-year growth in their group net profits in the year that ended in March, as they sufficiently raised steel prices to pass higher materials costs on to their customers.

Nippon Steel Corp.'s net profit rose 8.9 pct to 694 billion yen, rewriting an all-time high for the second consecutive year. Its consolidated sales also hit a record high, at 7,975.5 billion yen, up 17.1 pct.

"Progress has been made on correcting transaction prices," Nippon Steel President Eiji Hashimoto said. The company's average steel price in the year stood at 148,900 yen per ton, up 31,200 yen from the previous year.

Kobe Steel Ltd. logged a 20.8 pct jump in its net profit to 72.5 billion yen, with its sales expanding 18.7 pct to a record 2,472.5 billion yen. The start of operations at a new power generation plant also contributed to earnings growth.

"While procurement costs for energy and others rose, our steel prices improved significantly," Kobe Steel Executive Vice President Yoshihiko Katsukawa told a press conference. The company's average steel price went up 34,500 yen to 140,100 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]