Subaru to Release 3 More EV Models by 2026

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Subaru Corp. said Thursday it plans to release three more electric SUV models by 2026 in addition to the Solterra, which is already on sale.

The Japanese automaker aims to sell 200,000 EVs globally in 2026, with a focus on the U.S. market. The Solterra was co-developed with Toyota Motor Corp.

Subaru plans to boost the capacity of an EV plant in Gunma Prefecture, eastern Japan, set to begin operations in 2025, to 200,000 vehicles per year as early as 2026 from the initial plan of 100,000 vehicles.

The company also plans to build a new assembly line in the prefecture to increase its overall EV production capacity to around 400,000 units by 2028.

"We'll first focus on Japan and then consider output in the United States," incoming Subaru CEO Atsushi Osaki told a virtual press conference, referring to the company's EV production.

