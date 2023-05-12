CDP's Izumi Vows to Resign if Party Fails to Win 150 Seats

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan President Kenta Izumi said Friday that he will resign if the main opposition party fails to win at least 150 seats in the next House of Representatives election.

"Since our party aims to come to power, 150 is a target we must achieve. If we fail, I will resign," Izumi told a press conference.

He made a similar remark at a meeting of CDP lawmakers Wednesday, surprising many in the party because he staked his presidency on a future general election even though it is far from clear when the poll will happen.

On Friday, Izumi also expressed readiness to end his party's cooperation with Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The CDP "will go on its own path" if Nippon Ishin does not show a confrontational stance against the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc, Izumi said.

