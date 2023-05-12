Data Link Problem Found over Japan's My Number Cards

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Friday that some My Number social security and taxation identification cards presented at hospitals were found to have been linked to data of people other than the cardholders.

The problem is believed to have been caused by data linkage mistakes by health insurance associations and others when they registered personal information of their policyholders.

The ministry is investigating further details as there is the possibility that personal information of some cardholders, such as medical bills, were viewed by people not related to them due to the incorrect links.

According to the ministry, some health insurance associations use information on the basic resident registry when linking their policyholders' information to their My Number cards.

In the past, there were cases in which some people were mistaken for others with the same name or date of birth during the data-linking process. Similar mistakes are likely to have occurred this time again, sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]