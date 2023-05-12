SBI to Take Shinsei Bank Private

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--SBI Holdings Inc. plans to take its SBI Shinsei Bank unit private through a tender offer, it was learned Friday.

The online financial group will seek to acquire SBI Shinsei Bank shares held by general shareholders, which account for some 25 pct of the bank's outstanding shares.

The move is aimed at giving a boost to the repayment of some 350 billion yen in public funds injected into the bank in the past.

The bank, formerly known as Shinsei Bank, is currently listed on the Standard section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

It became a consolidated subsidiary of SBI following a tender offer in 2021. The group increased its equity stake in the bank to over 50 pct the following year.

