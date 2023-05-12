Motion to Dismiss Japan Lower House Committee Chief Fails

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Friday voted down an opposition-submitted motion to dismiss the chairman of its Financial Affairs Committee over his handling of a bill aimed at securing financial resources to cover Japan's higher defense outlays.

The motion demanding the dismissal of committee Chairman Ichiro Tsukada was rejected at the day's plenary meeting of the lower chamber of Japan's parliament by the ruling bloc comprising the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, as well as opposition parties Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People.

The motion was submitted by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party in the opposition bloc.

Following the failed dismissal bid, the committee board decided to hold a vote on the defense spending resources legislation at a committee meeting Tuesday. The bill will then make its way to the full Lower House, where it will likely be passed Thursday.

The dismissal motion was submitted on Wednesday, when the ruling coalition had planned to put the bill to a committee vote, causing a delay in its passage through the lower chamber.

