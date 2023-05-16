INTERVIEW: EU Envoy to Japan Vows to Continue Supporting Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Jean-Eric Paquet, ambassador of the European Union to Japan, has stressed the EU’s resolve to continue providing military support to Ukraine until the country being invaded by Russia regains its sovereignty.

“On all accounts, the European Union is supporting Ukraine, of course militarily,” Paquet said in an interview with Jiji Press, ahead of the three-day summit of the Group of Seven major countries in the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, from Friday.

The EU is working to make one million rounds of ammunition available to Ukraine quickly, he said, adding that member nations have supplied tanks and fighter jets to the country.

There has been “a massive effort” also to support Ukrainian refugees, while sanctions against Russia are “very important,” Paquet said.

Asked how the G-7 should cooperate to prevent Russia from using nuclear weapons, Paquet underlined the need for the international community to unite and condemn the aggression so that the country realizes that it has been isolated.

