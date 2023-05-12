Rakuten Group Logs 82.5-B.-Yen Net Loss for Jan.-March

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. said Friday that the Japanese cybermall and mobile phone group logged a group net loss of 82.5 billion yen for January-March, compared with a year-before loss of 91.8 billion yen.

The huge loss reflected the group's sluggish mobile phone business, which involves massive investment to establish base stations.

In the first quarter of the year to December 2023, Rakuten Group's sales rose 9.3 pct year on year to 475.6 billion yen, while its operating loss came to 76.1 billion yen, against a loss of 113.1 billion yen a year before.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]