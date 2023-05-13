Toshiba's Operating Profit Down 30 Pct in FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toshiba Corp. said Friday that its consolidated operating profit for fiscal 2022 fell 30.4 pct from the previous year to 110.5 billion yen due chiefly to the sluggish hard disk drive market.

In the year that ended in March, the company's sales grew a mere 0.7 pct to 3,361.6 billion yen.

Toshiba's earnings were also battered by provisions for product warranties in the energy business segment and dismal performances at retail and semiconductor-related units.

The company's net profit dropped 35.0 pct to 126.5 billion yen.

Toshiba expects its sales and operating profit to fall in the current year to March 2024, forecasting a halt to the yen's weakening and an increase in costs for structural reform and investment in growth sectors.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]