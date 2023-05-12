2 Chinese Coast Guard Ships Leave Japanese Waters

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 12 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships left Japanese waters off the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea on Friday afternoon after staying there for about 35 hours.

The ships marked the 13th intrusion into Japanese waters off the islands in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa by Chinese official ships this year.

While in Japanese waters, the Chinese ships tried to approach Japanese fishing boats.

The Japanese-administered islands are claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

According to the Japan Coast Guard's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, the two Haijing ships entered Japanese waters south of Uotsurijima, one of the Senkaku Islands, and elsewhere from around 2:55 a.m. Thursday (5:55 p.m. Wednesday GMT).

