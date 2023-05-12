Data on 2 M. Toyota Users Left Accessible to Public

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that data on 2.15 million users were left accessible to the public for nearly a decade.

The data managed by on-vehicle communications service subsidiary Toyota Connected Corp., based in Nagoya, central Japan, were open to external access between November 2013 and April this year due to a cloud setting error.

Identification numbers for vehicles and navigation systems as well as vehicle location information were included in the data.

Individual customers cannot be identified from the compromised data, Toyota officials said, adding that there has been no report of damage from any customer.

The incident affected customers who signed up for Toyota services including T-Connect between Jan. 2, 2012, and April 17 this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]