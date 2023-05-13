Kansai Electric, 4 Others Submit Biz Improvement Plans

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Kansai Electric Power Co. and four other Japanese power companies Friday submitted to the industry ministry plans to improve their business operations after unauthorized accesses to customer information managed by subsidiaries.

Under the plans, the companies will terminate the sharing of computer systems between the parents and their power transmission and distribution units while improving employee awareness of legal compliance through training programs.

The other four are Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc., Kyushu Electric Power Co., Kyushu Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Co. and Chugoku Electric Power Transmission & Distribution Co.

Also on Friday, Kansai Electric announced fresh punishments of 24 officials including subsidiary workers.

"We all will make utmost efforts to transform our company into a new firm ensuring thorough compliance," Kansai Electric President Nozomu Mori told a press conference in Osaka, western Japan.

