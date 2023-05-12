G-7 Finance Heads Discuss Supply Chains for Decarbonization

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven major powers Friday discussed measures to strengthen supply chains for goods necessary to achieve decarbonization.

On the second day of their three-day meeting in the central Japan city of Niigata from Thursday, the G-7 officials had a special session on supply chains attended also by nonmember states such as India and Brazil.

The G-7 aims to establish an economic security regime that involves developing countries in order to counter China's growing economic influence.

Participants in the session shared views on a proposal to establish a new framework for boosting supply chains for important decarbonization-related goods such as vehicle batteries, including a fund to aid low- to medium-income countries through financial and technical cooperation.

The G-7 members--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union--are seen collaborating with the World Bank and like-minded countries over the framework, aiming to launch it by the end of 2023.

