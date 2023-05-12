G-7 Hiroshima Communique Not to Use Term "Global South"

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans not to use the term "Global South" in the Group of Seven leaders' communique to be issued at the summit it will chair in Hiroshima.

The term, referring to emerging and developing nations mainly in the Southern Hemisphere, may give the impression of lumping together countries with diverse circumstances and is therefore considered inappropriate for such a document, according to government sources.

The G-7 foreign ministers did not use the expression in their joint statement adopted at a meeting in April.

The statement called Global South nations "regional," "willing" and "like-minded" partners with whom the G-7 will cooperate to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific, strengthen the international order based on the rule of law and counter economic coercion, respectively.

Some countries think the term sounds condescending, a senior Foreign Ministry official explained, adding that G-7 members are starting to realize it is not good to lump those countries together.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]