Japan LDP to Submit LGBT Bill before G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to submit a bill to promote understanding for LGBT people before the start of the Group of Seven summit May 19, it was learned Friday.

At an LDP meeting, key members pushing the bill gained support from participants in general on condition that the bill is revised to reflect views of conservative party members.

A revised version will be presented to the LDP's General Council for approval Tuesday, after which it will be submitted to the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had expressed hope that the bill would be introduced before the G-7 Hiroshima meeting he will chair, as the group advocates equality for sexual minorities, a party source said.

The key members of the LDP meeting included Hiroshi Moriya, director of the LDP's First Cabinet Division. They won the general support after proposing tweaks intended to soften some expressions in a draft bill worked out by a nonpartisan group of lawmakers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]