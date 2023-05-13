Profit Tops 1 T. Yen at 3 Major Japan Mobile Carriers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's three major mobile phone carriers have each posted an operating profit of over 1 trillion yen on record revenue in fiscal 2022.

NTT Docomo Inc., KDDI Corp. and SoftBank Corp. overcame the persisting impact of mobile phone fee cuts thanks to brisk financial and other noncommunications operations.

For the year that ended in March, KDDI posted record operating and net profits despite a large-scale network failure in July last year.

Although its telecommunications fee revenues dropped by 85.3 billion yen due to price cuts, the termination of the 3G mobile phone services and reductions in advertising and other costs boosted the company's profits. Its financial business also enjoyed profit growth.

SoftBank's operating profit topped 1 trillion yen for the first time. Its net profit also hit a record high.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]