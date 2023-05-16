Japan Used Car Market Cooling as Auto Production Recovers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The surge in used car prices is dying down in Japan as demand retreats following a recovery in new automobile production.

The used vehicle market is returning to normal from when prices exceeded those of new cars.

Demand for used cars had grown after production and deliveries of new vehicles were slowed by a semiconductor shortage. The waiting times for deliveries grew to over half a year for some popular models.

Also reflecting a decrease in used cars traded in, the supply-demand situation tightened rapidly, boosting used car prices noticeably from the second half of 2021.

According to major used car auctioneer USS Co., the average price of used vehicles topped 1 million yen for the first time in February last year. By September that year, it had grown to 1,221,000 yen, highest since comparable records began in April 1999.

