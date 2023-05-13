G-7 Finance Chiefs Vow to Tackle “Gaps” in Banking Regulations

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Top financial officials from the Group of Seven major powers vowed on Saturday to tackle “gaps” in banking regulations, in response to financial uncertainty spreading from the United States and Europe.

“We will address data, supervisory, and regulatory gaps in the banking system,” the G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors said in a communique issued after their three-day meeting in the central Japan city of Niigata.

Meanwhile, the G-7 officials reiterated their countries’ “unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes” as Russian aggression against the country continues.

From Japan, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda attended the Niigata meeting.

The fruits of the meeting will be incorporated into a G-7 summit to be held in the western Japan city of Hiroshima from Friday next week.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]