INTERVIEW: Australia Wants G-7, Quad to Reinforce Each Other

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Australian Ambassador to Japan Justin Hayhurst has said that the Group of Seven major democracies and the Quad framework should reinforce each other as they have a lot of commonality between their agendas.

The Quad is a strategic security dialogue designed to counter China, comprising Australia, Japan, the United States and India. Australia and India are not part of the G-7, which groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

"Fundamentally, I think there's a lot of commonality between their agendas," Hayhurst said in a recent interview with Jiji Press. "There is a different emphasis, but I think it's more important to focus on the way the two forms reinforce each other," he said.

Hayhurst said, "Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine is a shocking violation of international law, and it's profoundly destabilizing." The use of military force to resolve conflicts in the Indo-Pacific region "would have a catastrophic effect as well," he added.

"International law applies everywhere. ... We cannot afford to have a 'might is right' approach in our region," the ambassador also said.

