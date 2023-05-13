G-7 to Ensure Swift Funding in Event of Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Finance and health ministers from the Group of Seven major powers agreed in an online meeting Saturday to develop a system to quickly provide funds in the event of a global pandemic.

The move is based on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the delay in funding the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed some limitations of the existing functions,” the G-7 ministers said in a joint statement released after the meeting. They noted that financing during the pandemic was “too late” or “too limited.”

The ministers proposed the introduction of a “surge” financing framework to enable the flexible use of funds in the event of an emergency.

The G-7 countries will work with their Group of 20 colleagues to hammer out the details of the proposed framework by the time when G-20 finance and health ministers meet in India in August.

