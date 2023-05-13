Kishida Inspects G-7 Summit Venue in Hiroshima

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday visited the venue of a Group of Seven summit to be held in the western city of Hiroshima for three days from Friday next week.

At the summit venue, the Grand Prince Hotel Hiroshima, Kishida offered words of encouragement to police officers and others tasked with perimeter security.

"Japan bears a heavy responsibility to hold (the summit) safely and smoothly," the prime minister said. "Given the challenging international situation, (the event) will be the most important summit in Japan's history," he added.

At the hotel, Kishida also sampled dishes that will be served to G-7 leaders and others during the summit.

The hotel is located on the island of Ujinajima, which is connected to the rest of the city by a single bridge.

