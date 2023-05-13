5.1-Magnitude Quake Hits Kagoshima in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 13 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.1 struck the southwestern Japan prefecture of Kagoshima on Saturday, registering as strong as lower 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 10 kilometers in waters around the Tokara Islands at around 4:10 p.m. (7:10 a.m. GMT), according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake recorded lower 5 in the village of Toshima and 3 in the town of Yakushima.

It is not feared to have caused a tsunami.

