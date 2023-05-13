G-7 to Assist Immediate Publication of Research Results

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., May 13 (Jiji Press)--Science and technology ministers from the Group of Seven major countries met in the northeastern Japan city of Sendai on Saturday and adopted a joint statement saying that they will assist the immediate publication of the results of publicly funded research projects.

The G-7 ministers also expressed concern about the misappropriation of research results for military purposes.

Meanwhile, they agreed to step up efforts to reduce space debris and strengthen oceanographic observations in the Arctic and Antarctic.

Sanae Takaichi, Japanese minister for science and technology policy, told a press conference the same day that the G-7 should take the lead in developing an open research environment to solve global problems.

"Together with countries that share our values, we will promote the creation of an environment where research can be conducted with a sense of security," Takaichi said.

