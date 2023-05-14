Nippon Ishin Retains Leader after Local Election Victory

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) decided Sunday to forgo a leadership election after achieving its target in last month's unified local elections across the country.

Nippon Ishin leader Nobuyuki Baba won endorsement from a majority of party members at an extraordinary party convention in the western city of Osaka on the day.

The unified local elections brought the number of local government heads and assembly members from Nippon Ishin to 775, exceeding the target of 600, according to the party.

According to the party's constitution, its leader's term expires 90 days after an election for the House of Representatives or for the House of Councillors or after unified local elections, and before the expiration of the term, an extraordinary party convention should be held to decide whether to hold a leadership election.

In August last year, Baba, who had served as the party's secretary-general and co-leader, was elected as its new leader to succeed Ichiro Matsui, former mayor of Osaka.

