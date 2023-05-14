Emperor Emeritus, Empress Emerita Make 1st Regional Trip in 4 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko left Sunday for their first regional trip since June 2019.

The couple arrived in the western city of Kyoto aboard a Shinkansen bullet train in the early afternoon, and were greeted by crowds at JR Kyoto Station.

The former Emperor and Empress are on a five-day private trip that will also include the nearby prefecture of Nara.

On Monday, the two are scheduled to see the annual Aoi Matsuri festival, one of Kyoto's three biggest festivals, at the Kyoto Gyoen National Garden, and then visit Daishoji Temple to view a repaired ceremonial dress of Empress Dowager Shoken.

The couple will travel to Nara on Tuesday and visit Chuguji Temple in the town of Ikaruga on Wednesday. They will return to Tokyo on Thursday.

