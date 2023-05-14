G-7 Education Ministers See Mixed Effects of Generative AI

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--Education ministers from the Group of Seven major countries on Sunday adopted a joint statement recognizing the positive and negative effects on education of cutting-edge technologies including generative artificial intelligence, such AI chatbot ChatGPT.

At their meeting in the central Japan city of Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, the G-7 ministers indicated that their countries will carefully examine the merits and demerits of such AI tools.

In the statement, the ministers noted that many educational institutions were forced to close during the COVID-19 pandemic, and pointed to the need to develop an educational environment based on information and communications technology.

At the same time, they stressed that digital technology-based learning will not replace face-to-face teaching, but will complement it.

The ministers also vowed to revive international student exchanges, which had stalled amid the pandemic.

