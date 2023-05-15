Japan, EU to Announce New Direction for Security Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan and the European Union plan to announce a new direction for their security and defense cooperation at the next regular Japan-EU summit that is expected to be held later this year, according to Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Hayashi and Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, agreed on the plan when they met in the Swedish capital of Stockholm on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters online Sunday, Hayashi said Japan and the EU are expected to strengthen cooperation in the field of maritime security, where they have been holding joint exercises, and in resolving cybersecurity and space-related issues.

