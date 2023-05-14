S. Korean Pres. Yoon to Visit Hiroshima from Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, May 14 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will visit the western Japan city of Hiroshima for three days from Friday to attend a Group of Seven summit as an invited guest, the presidential office said Sunday.

Yoon, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden are likely to hold three-way talks there on May 21. They are expected to review progress on the immediate sharing of information on North Korean ballistic missiles.

Such a trilateral meeting will be held for the first time since November last year. A senior official of the presidential office said that the three leaders will discuss measures to deal with common threats such as North Korea's nuclear and missile development.

In Hiroshima, Yoon is also slated to pay his first visit, together with Kishida, to the cenotaph for Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of the Japanese city.

